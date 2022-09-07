SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The casino has nearly 50 openings in a variety of departments.

The open positions range from entry-level to salaried management positions. The Rivers’ Human Resource team will be on-site interviewing candidates throughout the casino including the Landing Hotel, security and surveillance, gaming, food and beverage, and more. Part-time and full-time jobs in these categories are also available. Candidates have to be at least 18 for some positions and a minimum of 21 for others.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and wear a facemask if not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Full time positions at Rivers Casino include paid time off, medical, dental, vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement program and more. All positions also offer complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop.