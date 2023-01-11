SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renewal by Andersen of Eastern New York’s Labor of Love program recently hosted its second-annual canned food drive benefiting the Regional Food Bank. Over 9,000 cans collected during this year’s event were delivered to the food bank Tuesday afternoon.

The Labor of Love is a volunteer initiative created by Renewal by Andersen in which the company’s employees work together to give back to local communities through community service projects.

“The goal of Labor of Love is to give back to the communities our employees live and work in,” said Eric Minkiewicz, President of Renewal by Andersen of Eastern New York. “When we announced this project to our employees, the response was overwhelming. Everyone was excited to help.”