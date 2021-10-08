Remains found confirmed to belong to wanted criminal

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Human remains believed to be tied to a decade-old criminal case have been identified. Police said they discovered the body of Michael Hawkins in Niskayuna.

Police said Hawkins raped a woman in Schenectady County in 2013 and was suspected in another rape from 2012. He hadn’t been seen since until a person walking along a trail near Rudd Street found a human skull.

Police later found more remains, and multiple forms of identification believed to belong to Hawkins. Law enforcement believe he died by suicide.

“It’s not the way the case should have ended,” Schenectady County DA Robert Carney said. “It would have been much better I think if he had come into court and been held accountable in a court of law for what he did, but on the other hand, his decision to do what he did spared these two women from having to relive what happened to them that night.”

Police were able to confirm his DNA by comparing it to that of a living relative who cooperated with the investigation.