SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature has announced registration is open for the pedal-paddle-run scheduled to take place at the Aqueduct Park in Niskayuna on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. Registration is $35 per participant until April 29, after which it will increase to $40. Registration is online; everyone who participates will receive a shirt and all finishers will get a medal.

This triathlon is a timed event, including roughly seven miles of biking, two miles of kayaking/canoeing, and a 5K run. All participants must be 16 or older and may compete as a team or individually.

“The County Legislature hosts a series of free and low-cost events to help families and residents

create lasting memories right here in their backyard,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Patierne, Vice-Chair of the Tourism & Special Events Committee. “These events, including our unique Pedal-Paddle-Run triathlon, are a great way to showcase some of our best natural resources and boost tourism, which helps support our local businesses.”