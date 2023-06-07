Schenectady residents can bring unwanted hazardous chemicals to the collection site for safe disposal.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the Schenectady County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program on Saturday, June 10. Schenectady residents can bring unwanted hazardous chemicals to the collection site for safe disposal.

Space is limited and registration is required. Residents can register online or by calling (518) 388-4775.

“Our free collection events make it easier for residents to protect their homes and loved ones from harmful chemicals that they no longer need,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Ruzzo, Vice-Chair of the Environmental Conservation, Renewable Energy & Parks Committee.

“Properly disposing of these chemicals also helps to safeguard our environment and the well-being of future generations.”

The event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at SUNY Schenectady’s back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue. Participants should only enter via the ramps off State Street. The Washington Avenue entrance will be exit-only.