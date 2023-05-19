GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets, and dogs in Glenville on June 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road. It is free to county residents.

Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed. Residents must register online for an appointment, or call (518) 386-2818.

“Summer is right around the corner and with that comes more potential for your pets to be exposed to bats and other wild animals,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “Now is the time to take advantage of our free drive-thru rabies clinic to make sure your pets are safe from this serious, fatal disease.”

In 2022, Schenectady County vaccinated a total of 272 dogs and 165 cats across three clinics. Each was a drive-through event, and the same will be true this year.