SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A proposal to ban all forms of smoking in Schenectady’s public parks has taken another step forward.

City leaders are now considering public comments on the plan, which would ban marijuana and e-cigarettes. Tobacco products were already prohibited.

Supporters of the plan said adding additional substances to that list is necessary to improve public health and quality of life. The city council is expected to vote on the proposal on March 27.