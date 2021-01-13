Public information session happening to discuss pedestrian safety in Downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady will host a virtual public information session on downtown pedestrian safety improvements. The City was awarded $1.1 million in federal funding through the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) to complete a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) project at eight intersections in downtown Schenectady.

The virtual public information session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public may participate with questions and view the session on Zoom using the following information:



Link: https://zoom.us/j/95655570286

Webinar ID: 956 5557 0286

Phone: 1-646-518-9805 or 1-267-831-0333

You may also watch a live broadcast or recording of the session on YouTube.

The objective of the project is to improve pedestrian safety and walkability at select intersections and locations in downtown Schenectady. Safety countermeasures include pedestrian signal improvements, ADA compliant sidewalk ramps, pedestrian warning signs, and high visibility crosswalks. These improvements will be made at the following eight intersections:

Union Street and Ferry Street

Liberty Street, Eastern Avenue and Nott Terrace

Liberty Street and Jay Street

Franklin Street and Clinton Street

Franklin Street and Lafayette Street

Franklin Street and Nott Terrace

Broadway and Liberty Street

Clinton Street and Liberty Street

“Enhanced walkability not only strengthens pedestrian safety but promotes vibrant and sustainable growth,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said. “Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure improves access and mobility for residents and visitors, reduces energy consumption, and is key to building connected and thriving communities.”

For additional information and questions about the project, or if you cannot attend the virtual public information session, contact City Engineer Chris Wallin, P.E. at (518) 382-5082, or cwallin@schenectadyny.gov.