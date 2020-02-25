Property sale threatens to block Rotterdam Raiders from their field

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Raiders have played on their field off Remsen Street for more than 30 years, but if a new property sale goes through, they’ll soon be blocked.

“[The kids] have been dying to get back here and play, and to take that away from them, I couldn’t do it,” says Coach William Peck.

Peck played for the Rotterdam Pop Warner football team himself when he was young. He returned to the field last year to start coaching.

“Seeing them following what you show them and doing the plays and the blocks, it’s very rewarding,” he says. “They’re going to be crushed. I wouldn’t want to be the one to tell them.”

The building the team uses for concessions and an empty lot they use for parking are owned by the Mohonasen School District. Superintendent Shannon Shine tells NEWS10 the facilities were left for storage and so an informal arrangement allowed the Pop Warner football and cheer teams to use part of the space. Eighteen months ago, the district decided to make some cuts to their budget.

“Knowing that we were interested, I reached out to Pop Warner to say hey, we are discussing a sale of the property which might impact cheer or football,” explains Superintendent Shine. “We kept them abreast of the full process from when we made the decision to sell, to when we put up the listing, to starting a contract with the prospective buyer.”

However, Sean Hawkins, a member of the Capital District Pop Warner board who’s son also played on the team, says they only learned Monday just how much space they’d lose.

“We had a plan, lots of people had plans. We knew as long as we could make it to the field, we’d survive,” Hawkins explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton. “If we couldn’t use the storage, we have sheds we could move and put up another, there’s this big empty space we could park cars in. Even the woman who does concessions said, well I’ll just set up a tent and grill.

While the team still leases the field from the Gillespie Group, the property sale would block even the road that gets there, plus cut in half the empty space the team planned to convert to parking.

“All the other roads back here are on private property,” Hawkins explains. “They’re not giving us an option, they’re just saying we lost access. There’s no option, it’s like being locked out of your house and told you can’t go home anymore, find another way in. I mean they gotta help us.”

Superintendent Shine says the sale still has a ways to go.

“The potential buyer is still going through the town permit and variance process, so while it’s under contract, it’s not a done deal,” he says.

“I said to [Pop Warner team], I can’t give you they buyer’s name and contact info, but if you want, I can share with them your information and they can get in contact with you, if they agree hey you can use the road or the part of the building. Now whether that company ever actually reached out, I don’t know,” he adds.

Hawkins says a previous town meeting announced AC Towing would be buying the property and applying for the zone changes. However, he’s never heard from them.

“I was expecting something. A phone call an email, but no, they’ve never reached out to us,” he says.

Superintendent Shine also adds there are options for the team to use the school district fields.

“You can actually go online and view the schedule of the field’s use far in advance and we often rent its use to outside organizations,” Shine explains. “We keep the cost low because the taxpayers already paid for this field. If we incur additional costs for lights or upkeep, we try to pass those along as reasonably as possible because we want these areas to be used.”

However, there’s also the problem of the schedule. Shine says students performing school sports and activities would have priority.

“A lot of the days we’d need for practice and games, they already have school games or youth football on those days,” says Coach Peck.

“I hate stealing a child’s thunder because of adult issues. It really kills their want and drive to play sports because of our own problems for money and that just doesn’t weigh out with me,” he says.

Parents tell NEWS10 they plan on attending both the Rotterdam town board meeting Wednesday night and the zoning board meeting in March to raise their concerns.