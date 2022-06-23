SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Proctors announced Thursday that they will be hosting a “Teens Night on Broadway” for the Tuesday night, June 28 showing of Mean Girls. The performance starts at 8 p.m., but Proctors arcade will open an hour-and-a-half earlier, boasting Mean Girls-themed activities for children and families.

Activities:

Northern Rivers, a family services organization focusing on foster care and early childhood development, will be bringing kindness rock painting, face painting, and a positive affirmations activity.

DJ HollyW8D will be at the theatre, teaching kids how to DJ.

Electric City Barn will give kids the chance to make their own self-care burn book.

Schenectady YMCA will have a pop-up shop that highlights unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Schenectady City Library will have mandala window clings.

For “Teens Night on Broadway,” kids and teenagers, aged 18 and under, can attend the Tuesday night show for free. Teens will need to be accompanied by a full-paying adult, who used the code “PLASTICS” when buying tickets.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or by phone at (518) 346-6204. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available on Proctors’ website.