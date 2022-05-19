SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Proctors Theater canceled their performance of My Fair Lady on Wednesday, May 18. The show was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the crew.

According to officials, they anticipate this being the only performance impacted during this week’s performance run. Officials said the Proctors Box office did call all ticket holders to reschedule their show date from Wednesday’s canceled performance.

Officials told NEWS10 “As far as we know, no other shows are affected.”