SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors is kicking off a new film series, “Hollywood’s Golden Age,” to be screened in the GE and Addy Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. The series will be divided into four smaller series, one of which will partner with the Union College Film Studies program.

The four series are “Women’s (Film) History Month,” “Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era,” “Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg,” and “Focus on Director Preston Sturges.”

The “Women’s (Film) History Month” series will celebrate the portrayal of women in early film history as fully fleshed-out characters with “agency,” as opposed to being lesser than men. Next, “Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era,” will feature films before motion pictures had to abide by the Hays Code, which prohibited profanity, suggestive nudity, and the like. The “Breaking the Rules” series is a Proctors and Union College collaboration.

The “Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg” and the “Focus on Director Preston Sturges” series will center on Marlene Dietrich’s collaborations with Josef von Sternberg as well as the sharp comedies of director Preston Sturges.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or via phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are also available now on the Proctors website.

Full series calendar: