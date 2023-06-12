SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre is presenting a string of free movies called Fun Flicks for the Family. The series will kick off with two screenings of DreamWorks’ “Shrek” on July 1.
The Academy Award-winning animated film will be presented in Proctors’ GE Theatre. The series will feature three other films throughout the summer, the full schedule being detailed below:
Family Movie Series
- July 1: Shrek
- 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- July 22: Kung Fu Panda
- 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- August 5: Madagascar
- 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- August 26: How To Train Your Dragon
- 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The events are free to attend, but you can reserve seats online on the Proctors website. Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady.