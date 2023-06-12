SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre is presenting a string of free movies called Fun Flicks for the Family. The series will kick off with two screenings of DreamWorks’ “Shrek” on July 1.

The Academy Award-winning animated film will be presented in Proctors’ GE Theatre. The series will feature three other films throughout the summer, the full schedule being detailed below:

Family Movie Series

July 1: Shrek 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

July 22: Kung Fu Panda 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

August 5: Madagascar 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

August 26: How To Train Your Dragon 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.



The events are free to attend, but you can reserve seats online on the Proctors website. Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady.