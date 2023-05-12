SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theater in Schenectady is holding the fifth annual High School Musical Theatre Awards. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on May 13.

The ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, is dedicated to recognizing extraordinary musical theatre productions and student performances in the area. Over 20 local high schools have received nominations across multiple categories.

The winners of the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor will go on to represent the Capital Region at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards. This program impacts over 140,000 high school students participating in musical theatre throughout the nation.

Tickets are available at Proctors Theatre. For more information, visit Collaborative School of the Arts.