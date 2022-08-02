SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.

The event will feature celebrities, vendors, and events for nerds, geeks, bookworms, gamers, and everyone in between. Tickets are on sale for the event, with daily and three-day passes still available. You can buy tickets at the Proctors Box Office, in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204, or online on the Proctors website.

Celebrities

James Marsters, best known as Spike in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off “Angel”

Rodger Bumpass, best known for his role as Squidward Tentacles on the television series “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Elden Henson was Fulton Reed in The Mighty Ducks trilogy, Foggy Nelson in “Daredevil” and Pollux in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2.”

Debbie Rochon, best known for her work in independent horror films and counterculture films including “Model Hunger,” and “Slime City Massacre.”

Amber Benson, best known for her role as Tara Maclay on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Leah Clark, best known as an anime voice actor for “My Hero Academia.”

Jim Cummings is a voice actor who’s appeared in almost 400 roles, including Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, the Tasmanian Devil, and Darkwing Duck.

Rob Paulsen is a voice actor best known for “Pinky and the Brain,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “Jimmy Neutron.”

Maurice LaMarche is a voice actor best know for “Animaniacs,” “Pinky and the Brain,” and “Futurama.”

More celebrity appearances are yet to be announced.

Vendors

Hollywood Snapshots sponsored by Sassy’s Satellite will feature horror and pop culture characters for photo opportunities.

Geek Garage will feature different fandom’s most memorable vehicles in person like the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” the 1960s Batmobile, The Flintstones’ car, and more.

The Arcade Arcade will feature old-fashioned arcade machines from Saratoga Silverball Show.

The Movie Palace will show movies, trailers, cartoons, and old TV shows throughout the festival.

Gaming Insomniacs will run an Esports tournament, giving participants a chance to win $1,000 by competing in ”Super Smash Bros” or ”Rocket League.”

Events