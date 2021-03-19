Princetown restaurant owner arrested over missing $20K

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are announcing the arrest of Shannon Magnano, 31, of Princetown on grand four larceny charges.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations reportedly received a complaint from the owner of a restaurant in Rotterdam Junction on January 28. Police say the owner told them that the restaurant’s manager, Magnano, was using the business bank account for her personal expenses.

Police investigated and interviewed witnesses. They say they discovered cash missing from a lockbox in the restaurant and multiple unauthorized transfers from the business account to Magnano’s personal credit card account. According to police, the transfers totaled over $14,000 and the cash was over $6,000.

Magnano faces four counts of third-degree grand larceny. If convicted on all four class D felony charges, she could earn as much as seven years behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.