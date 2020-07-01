Pride Arches in Schenectady add colors to represent Black Lives Matter

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One year later, the Pride Arches in Schenectady have added black and shades of brown to the public sculpture to represent Black Lives Matter. Schenectady Artist Rae’ Frasier was asked to make the addition by Schenectady Pride.

Frasier began painting the addition last week, but weather wasn’t on her side. She says when it stops raining, she’ll be able to finish it.

The Pride Arches were installed in Schenectady’s Gateway Park during last year’s pride celebrations.

On Saturday, the Pride Arches will be the meeting place for the Black Lives Matter Pride Protest, hosted by Founder Jamaica Miles.

While Frasier says progress has been made in the past 3 months, she says nationally and locally there’s still a lot of work to be done to fight against inequality and injustice.