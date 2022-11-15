SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 will be donating nearly four tons of turkeys for the annual Equinox Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner. Equinox will pick up the turkeys on Wednesday and deliver them to local restaurants that will be cooking meals for those in need.

Equinox will then pick up the cooked meals and deliver them on Thanksgiving. The donation of nearly four tons will be able to serve more than 11,000 meals. To find out more information about donating to the Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner or to learn how to volunteer to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day, click here.