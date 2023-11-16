SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials gave a sneak peek on Thursday of some of the floats that will be in the 54th annual holiday parade in Schenectady. This year’s theme is New York State of Mind.

One float is called Upstateopoly, which is a twist on the classic board game Monopoly. The game board will have notable Capital Region locations. There are also several features of the float, including hotels, game pieces and players.

Teachers and staff from Hamilton Elementary School came together for the float idea. This is the school’s second year in the parade.

The parade takes place at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The 109th Airlift Wing will serve as grand marshal. Santa will make an early stop in Schenectady, and NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida will serve as emcee.