Update: As of 12:19 p.m., fewer than 5 customers are without power in Glenville.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Power has been restored to most customers in Glenville. According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 1,250 customers in Glenville were without power. The outage started on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.

A National Grid crew was assigned to the outage. The cause of the outage is unclear at this time.

The estimated restoration time was 1 p.m.