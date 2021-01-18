Potential COVID exposure at Tops American Grill in Rotterdam

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) has confirmed an employee, who later tested positive for COVID-19, worked at Tops American Grill in Rotterdam from Jan. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SCPHS is working to identify and quarantine close contacts of the individual. Although Health Services believes there is a low risk of exposure, members of the public who dined at Tops during those times should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date and consider getting tested. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor, and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.

Tops has followed all guidance from Schenectady County Public Health Services and has fully cooperated during the investigation.

