SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When a survey of Scotia-Glenville families found many anxious about running out of food, Justin Cook sprang into action. He said he wanted to reimagine the food pantry experience.

“We really wanted to come at it differently,” said Cook. “Attack the stigma that is often associated with going to the food pantry and redefine what it means to be a food pantry. And the Fresh Table idea came out of that.”

A fresh table, where everyone is welcome. Cook’s partner, Kimberly Talbot, said the name was a perfect fit.

“That is a gathering space for people in their home and in their community,” Talbot noted. “So, it just made sense for us to choose the fresh table for our name.”

The pop-up pantries will be coming to the First National Bank of Scotia. The bank’s senior vice president, Ken Swain, said it was right up his alley.

“When we learned of this initiative and Justin reached out to us, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” stated Swain. “We’ll be holding events here in the village of Scotia, as well as in our retail office location in the town of Glenville.”

The produce is being supplied by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Director of Community Impact, Susan Lintner, hopes it will help people make ends meet. “To really offset those household’s budgets,” she added. “We’re really just hoping that we can increase access for all individuals.”

The food pantries will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, from now through October. For a full schedule, or to sign up and volunteer, visit the Fresh Table Pop-Up Community Pantry website or email SGFreshTable@gmail.com.