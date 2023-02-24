SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 continues to search for information after a body was pulled from the Mohawk River in Schenectady. The body was found in the same area where police searched for missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Humphrey went missing the day after Thanksgiving.

NEWS10 has been in contact with the Schenectady Police Department. They tell NEWS10 that an autopsy was performed on Thursday and they do not expect to release any more information until Monday. They say the area where the body was found is still closed to the public. Police continue to investigate the area.

NEWS10 is dedicated to uncovering the facts in this investigation. Stay with us both on-air and online for updates to this story.