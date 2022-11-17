SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician’s tools from a county crew working in Schenectady. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to 388 Broadway in Schenectady for a report of a stolen vehicle at about 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned that the stolen car belonged to the county and that nearly $6,000 in electrician’s tools were inside. Officers also learned that a county work crew was at a work site at 388 Broadway, which is a county facility, at the time of the theft.

Deputies were then able to obtain security camera footage, which showed a suspect stealing the work van, police said. Police departments in the area were told to be on the lookout for the van, and less than two hours later, it was found near the intersection of Guilderland Avenue and Vischer Avenue.

According to police, when the van was found, at about 9:06 p.m., it was empty—both the alleged carjacker and the tools had vanished. The van was returned to the county.

On November 12, after viewing the security footage from the incident, an officer in the Town of Rotterdam Police Department was able to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the work van as Edward G. Richardson, 39, from previous interactions with him. Later that day, at about 8:43 p.m., a Schenectady Police officer saw a 2015 Subaru in the area of Cleveland Avenue. According to police, the Subaru stopped on its own, parked, and Richardson jumped out and ran.

Richardson was chased down by Schenectady Police officers, who arrested him. Police say the Subaru had been reported stolen out of Rotterdam.

Richardson was charged for allegedly stealing the Subaru and held for arraignment. Meanwhile, officers recovered almost all of the county’s stolen tools from a house on Guilderland Avenue in Rotterdam and traced them back to Richardson, as well. It was determined that Richardson had stolen the county work van, and the tools, about 20 minutes after he was let out of Schenectady County Jail on unrelated charges, police said.

Concerning the theft of the work van, Richardson was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He has been arraigned by Schenectady City Court Judge Carl Falotico on the grand larceny charge, as well as additional charges from Schenectady Police, and is being held at the Schenectady County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond pending future court proceedings.

This investigation was conducted by Investigator Matt Jones, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit, and Sergeant Val Arreola, who is assigned to the Street Crimes Task Force. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Schenectady and Rotterdam Police Departments and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center.