SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police. Authorities say the truck was stolen 40 years ago, in the area of State Street and Robinson Street.

At this time, it is unclear who might have stolen the vehicle in 1983. It has been sent to a city garage for processing, to see if any other clues or evidence become available.

The truck was found on Wednesday, January 11 by a State Police Dive Team, which was searching for Humphrey. Local and state police have been searching the Stockade neighborhood of Schenectady since late November when the 14-year-old was first reported missing.

Images from security cameras on the night Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the river. Schenectady Police detectives have found no images of her leaving the area, however. The case remains open and active, police say.