Police searching for vulnerable woman reported missing out of Scotia

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are looking for a woman reported missing out of Scotia.

Pamela Lacy, 69, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 on Vista Drive in the village of Scotia. She was last seen driving a 2009 red Mazda Mz2 with New York registration HXH-9149.

Lacy has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and around 160 lbs.

If you see her or know of her location, you are asked to either call 911 or the Scotia Police Department at (518) 630-0911.