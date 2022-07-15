SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scotia Police Department is on the lookout for a man in a white pickup truck who has allegedly been offering minors “a ride to school.” A young girl called on Thursday, around 8 p.m., and told police she was approached by the man while walking to school that morning.

The suspect then allegedly followed her as she walked up the sidewalk, repeatedly asking if she wanted a ride. Police say this is not the first time this sort of incident has occurred in Scotia.

The driver is described by police as a heavy-set, white man with white hair, and a medium-length white beard. His truck was white, with a lot of junk in the back.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Scotia Police Crime Tips Line at (518) 374-3110 ext. 3267.