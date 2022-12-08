SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school. They quickly responded and found a student with a slash to his face, according to a spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department.

The student was uncooperative and refused police and medical attention, the spokesperson said. It was reported to officers that the incident took place in the bathroom.

Schenectady Police’s Youth Aid Bureau is currently investigating the incident. No arrests had been reported by Wednesday night.