NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a CDTA bus in Niskayuna early Tuesday morning, according to Niskayuna Police. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Police say the crash happened around 7:03 Tuesday morning. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well as members of the Niskayuna Police Department. Police say no one on the bus was injured.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Niskayuna Police at (518) 396-4580 and reference case CAD #23-214547.