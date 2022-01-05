Police, ranger free trucks mired in state forest

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, a forest ranger worked with state police to free two pickup trucks that got stuck in the mud on a snowmobile trail on state land in Schenectady County. Ultimately, the trail was damaged.

The off-road law enforcement detail took place at Featherstonhaugh State Forest. The Department of Environmental Conservation’s Central Dispatch received a call about the trucks, and a forest ranger responded to the area to coordinate with New York State Police.

State police request a tow, and the extrication took over three hours of work, a skid steer, and a recovery winch. The forest ranger ticketed both drivers.