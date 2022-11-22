PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A double homicide investigation is underway on Reynolds Road in Princetown. New York State Police confirm that this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

Police claim that they were called to the Union Avenue home where they found two individuals killed by gunfire. Richard O’Brien with Troop G of the State Police said that their preliminary investigation shows that a husband and wife were the victims.

State police are currently interviewing people in the area, telling NEWS10 that they do not believe there is any threat to the public. The Schenectady Police Department is assisting in the investigation, having closed off a section of Union Avenue near University Place. For reference, that’s beside the Union College campus.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker also received word that the suspect was about to turn himself in, but was taken into custody by members of another agency. Union College officials say they are aware of the ongoing investigation and also say that there is no threat to the campus. This is an ongoing investigation—stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.