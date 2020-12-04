Police need help finding missing Colonie teen

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is trying to find 17-year-old runaway Justin L. Thomas. He left his home in Latham after a domestic dispute on November 18.

His family and the police have been looking for him since then. Police say there is no reason to believe that he Justin is in danger, and he probably knows they are searching for him. The family thinks he may be in Albany.

Justin is Black. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you or someone you know has any information about Justin’s whereabouts, contact Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744 or can contact Capital District Crime Stoppers anonymously.