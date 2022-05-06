NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department has received multiple reports of a moose sighting in the northern part of town on Friday. Police said the moose has been spotted in the area of Hillside Avenue near Providence Avenue.

According to officials, moose are generally non-aggressive, particularly towards the people. The public should be aware of some safety tips if confronted with a wild animal.

Do not feed wild animals, and keep your trash cans secured if possible.

Do not attempt to approach the moose.

If the moose has not detected you, keep as much distance away from it as possible.

Police are asking you to please contact the Unified Communications Center at (518) 630-0911 with any sightings or concerns.