SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year’s Day after alleged assaults. Police said he bit the finger of two victims.

Around 12:45 a.m. on January 1, Schenectady police were called to the Summit Towers for a reported assault. Police said a female victim was in an argument with her father when it turned physical and he allegedly bit part of her finger off. Another person attempted to intervene, but the man bit his finger, too, police said.

Both victims refused to press charges; however, Ernesto Galban has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree. Both victims were taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment.