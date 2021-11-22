Police: Man arrested after driving 145 mph in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after he was pulled over for driving 145 mph in Rotterdam. Police said Michael Agosto, 35, was intoxicated while operating the vehicle.
On November 19 around 9 p.m., a Rotterdam police officer pulled over Agosto for driving 145 mph on I-890, which is a 55 mph zone. The officer said Agosto was in an intoxicated condition and he was then arrested.
It was also found that Agosto’s driver’s license was revoked due to five convictions for driving while intoxicated within the last 10 years.
Charges:
- Felony driving while intoxicated
- Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree
- Refusal to take breath test
- Operating without interlock device
- Reckless driving
- Several other traffic violations
Agosto was detained at the Schenectady County Jail pending arraignment in Rotterdam Town Court on November 20.