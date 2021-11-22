Police: Man arrested after driving 145 mph in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after he was pulled over for driving 145 mph in Rotterdam. Police said Michael Agosto, 35, was intoxicated while operating the vehicle.

On November 19 around 9 p.m., a Rotterdam police officer pulled over Agosto for driving 145 mph on I-890, which is a 55 mph zone. The officer said Agosto was in an intoxicated condition and he was then arrested.

It was also found that Agosto’s driver’s license was revoked due to five convictions for driving while intoxicated within the last 10 years.

Charges:

Felony driving while intoxicated

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree

Refusal to take breath test

Operating without interlock device

Reckless driving

Several other traffic violations

Agosto was detained at the Schenectady County Jail pending arraignment in Rotterdam Town Court on November 20.