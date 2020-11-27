Police investigating Thanksgiving shots fired in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are reporting an investigation into a shots fired incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day.

At about 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived on the scene in the area of Sixth Avenue in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood. They say they found what looked like a bullet hole into a parked vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported. If you or someone you know has any information about what took place, contact detectives at (518) 382-5245 or leave a tip at (518) 788-6566.

