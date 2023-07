ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating after a shot was fired inside the Long Pond Village Apartment Complex. Police were called to the complex around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, officers confirmed that a single shot was fired inside one of the apartments. No one was reported injured.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. If you have any information, you can call Rotterdam Police Detectives at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7106.