Police investigating lead in Frear disappearance after 17 years

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday marks 17 years since the disappearance of Craig Allen Frear. It’s also the third annual Candles for Craig Frear event. State police say they’re currently investigating a possible lead in the case of the missing Glenville teenager.

Seventeen when he disappeared, Frear was white, had dimples, stood 5-feet, 11 inches tall, and weighed about 190 pounds. The red-haired and brown-eyed junior attended Scotia-Glenville High School at the time, and went by the nickname “Craiger.” Loved ones are asking people to light candles at 7 p.m. to honor Frear, take a picture, and post it to the Facebook page linked above.

Two images of Craig Allen Frear at 17, and a digitally-aged version. (The Charley Project/NYSP)

Meanwhile, state police are still investigating the missing persons case, opened after Frear was reported missing on July 2, 2004. He was last seen leaving the Cambridge Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue in Scotia on June 27, 2004, but police say they are trying to verify another possible sighting.

According to police, a coworker reported seeing Frear between June 27 and July 2 in the passenger seat of a car heading north on State Route 50 in Glenville. It stopped at the traffic light at the intersection with Sheffield Road and then turned left.