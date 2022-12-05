SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890.

Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation revealed Steven Brunson, 48, of Schenectady was walking in the roadway when he was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries. Brunson was declared dead on the scene. Police say the vehicle driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the events leading to the crash are encouraged to contact Princetown State Police at (518) 583-7000.