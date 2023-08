SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department confirmed that a dead body was discovered at the Summit Towers apartments on August 26. The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time, according to police.

The body was found at 2:13 p.m. on Saturday. The name of the deceased will not be announced until after the next of kin has been contacted.

The investigation remains ongoing.