SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene at the Mohawk River in Schenectady and Scotia. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team has been requested to assist in an investigation stemming from a possible sighting of a body in the River.

Police tape is up and boats have launched into the water. Multiple crews responded to the call that came in just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police have not confirmed whether a body has indeed been found, or identified a possible victim.

Details are currently limited. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.

Authorities have been combing the Mohawk for months looking for any sign of missing teen Samantha Humphrey. She was first reported missing on Nov. 27, 2022.