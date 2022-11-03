PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Princetown State Police are currently investigating the cause of a fatal fire that occurred on October 29. The fire took place at 1812 Duanesburg Road in Princetown.

On October 29, around 7:54 p.m., state police responded to reports of a structure fire. Once they arrived, troopers saw smoke emerging from a basement apartment and forced their way into the unit. Pine Grove Fire Department also entered the apartment and found resident Nicole Young, 36. Police say Young was unconscious and not breathing. Troopers and Mohawk EMS provided life-saving measures, and she was taken to the Albany Medical Center. She was later taken to the University Hospital in Syracuse. She succumbed to her injuries on October 31.

State Police was assisted on scene by New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Schenectady County Fire Coordinator, Mohawk EMS, Pine Grove Fire Department, Rotterdam Fire Department, Schonowe Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, Beukendaal Volunteer Fire Department and Duanesburg Volunteer Fire Department.