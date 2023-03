DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A truck crashed into The Landing on 20 Restaurant at 5055 Western Turnpike on Sunday night. Police say the male driver was transported to the Ellis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver might have had a medical emergency as he was pulling into the Stewarts Shops at 5060 Western Turnpike. The vehicle then rolled into the restaurant, causing some external and internal structural damage.