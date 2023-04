NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have identified the fatality in Saturday’s crash on Troy-Schenectady Road. 59-year-old Pilar Seacord of Schenectady was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment. The driver and passengers of that car are still being treated at Albany Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.