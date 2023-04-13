SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police will be holding training exercises at Woodlawn Elementary School on Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14. There will be an increased police presence at the school. This is just for training.

Currently, the students are on spring recess from school so there will be no risk to students or staff. These exercises are part of a comprehensive Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT).

The Schenectady Police want to warn residents to not be alarmed by the increased presence at the school.