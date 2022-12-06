SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, the Schenectady teenager who was reported missing on November 27. Since her reported disappearance, Schenectady police have said the case is ongoing and “extremely active,” and have enlisted the help of the State Police Aviation Unit and Dive team, as well as drone units.

Since the last update, the Troop G Underwater Recovery Team (URT) has been out on a daily basis since November 28. Aviation has been assisting periodically with multiple flights missioned to assist in the search. At the request of the Schenectady Police Department, the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), or drones, have continually been utilized.

Police found a jacket on November 29 that fit the description of a jacket she was last seen in. Police have since located the person who took a picture of the jacket and put it on social media.

Anyone with any information related to the case is encouraged to contact (518) 630-0911.