SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating after a foreign substance was found in mail sent to a local district attorney’s office.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Office of the Schenectady County District Attorney for a report of a letter containing a foreign substance.

The sheriff’s office determined the substance was not an active chemical, and it is being turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspector.

The investigation remains ongoing.