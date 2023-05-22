DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog is recovering after police said it attacked a sheriff’s deputy and was shot.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, a Schenectady County sheriff deputy responded to Duane Avenue for a report of two dogs on the loose. According to police, a German shepherd growled and barked at the deputy, chased the officer, and bit the deputy on his lower leg. He continued to run from the dog; however, the dog chased him again.

The deputy fired a single round and hit the dog in the shoulder.

The dog was taken to Upstate Veterinary Animal Hospital in Latham and underwent surgery. The deputy was taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.