SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Schenectady men were arrested following a joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. John O. Alston, 49, and Chester C. Jones, 45, are being held at the Schenectady County Correctional Facility without bail.

On October 4, police located a vehicle in Schenectady that they believed was involved in their investigation. Police later executed a search warrant at a residence on Eleanor Street and seized multiple controlled substances, stolen property, and two illegally possessed handguns. Alston and Jones were located inside the residence and arrested.

The two suspects were processed at SP Princetown. Alston was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second-degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree

Jones was charged with:

· Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

· Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

They were arraigned at Schenectady City Court. New York State Police were assisted by The Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, the East Greenbush Police Department, the Schenectady Police Department, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.