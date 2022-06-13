GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville Police Department responded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the Target in Glenville after hearing of a robbery. When they got there, police say the front window of the store was broken out, and around $8,000 in electronics had been stolen.

Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says there was also about $3,500 in damages done to the window. The amount of electronics stolen and damages done will likely amount to felony charges.

The two suspects accused of robbing the Target, both juveniles, were found later Sunday morning by Glenville Police at a nearby Panera. According to police, the juveniles were sitting at a table inside the restaurant looking over the electronics they had stolen.

Video surveillance from the store and Target Loss Prevention both confirmed that the kids at Panera were the ones who stole the goods. According to Chief Janik, they both came from Parson’s School and were returned there after being arrested.

Because the two suspects are juveniles, their names and ages have not been released by police. They are both due in family court at a later date to answer their charges.